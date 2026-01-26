Bailey Zimmerman Gets Real in a Heartfelt Post About the Past Year

It might be a few weeks after we welcomed the new year, but Bailey Zimmerman took a moment to recently open up in a deeply personal way about the past year. In an honest and humble post, the “Rock and a Hard Place” singer reflected on a roller-coaster 2025 filled with triumphs and tough lessons, particularly that infamous performance at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2025.

Saying Goodbye to 2025 with Accountability

The video, uploaded to his Instagram account, starts with Zimmerman lying down before cutting to a fan’s video of his seemingly drunken performance at last year’s Crash My Playa. It then shows a snippet of his apology video, in which he promises that something like that will “never happen again.”

Despite the setback, the video recaps several unforgettable moments for the Illinois-born singer-songwriter, including performing at major festivals and alongside country music superstars Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.

Bailey Zimmerman: 'When You Get Knocked Down… YOU GET BACK UP'

Zimmerman wrote in the caption, “When you get knocked down… YOU GET BACK UP.”

He also mentioned how he’s been “thinking a lot and reminiscing on 2025” and how it changed his life, making it “a year I never forget.” He admitted that he had “a lot of learning and a whole lot of growing up… but anyways when I think about it, all I can think about is how I owe every single one of yall that stuck with me and had my back through that really low point in my life… the BIGGEST thank you… SO THANK YOU AND I LOVE YOU.”

He reiterated his promise that he was going to do better and be better and expressed his appreciation for giving him another chance and “continuing to rock with me even though you didn’t have to.”

Zimmerman concluded his post by declaring that “we absolutely crushed 2025 and made some memories that will stick with us for a lifetime. Got knocked down, but got back up!” and promised to “BURN IT DOWN IN 2026… SEE YALL ON TOUR!”