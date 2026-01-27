Ashley McBryde Releases New Track ‘What If We Don’t’

Ashley McBryde, one of country music’s most compelling voices known for her unapologetic lyrics, has released her latest track, “What If We Don’t,” and fans are already feeling every word. From the first listen, it’s clear this isn’t just another release; it’s a country hit in the making and a song poised to become one of McBryde’s most popular tracks to date.

A Song That Asks the Tough Questions

“What If We Don’t” isn’t about heartbreak in the usual sense of falling in love with someone, then breaking up. It’s about the fear of not wanting to risk the current relationship, but is already overwhelmed with the desire to give in to love.

The first verse paints a picture of two individuals who are friends but are both thinking they could be more, but is always second guessing themselves: “This is the part we call it a night / You get in your car and I get into mine / You're thinking 'bout me and I'm thinkin' 'bout you / We can go home alone like we always do.”

The chorus is the all-familiar “what if” question people in love but are afraid of heartbreak ask: “What if we don't, what if we don't? / What if we stop fighting what we know we both want? / We might regret how far we let it go / But what if we don't?”

Production That Matches the Emotion

Aside from the thought-provoking and heart-wrenching lyrics, fans have also become interested in the music video. Positive feedback and messages of support flooded the comments section. One fan wrote, “We love you Ashley. Everyone deserves to love who they love and be their true self, period.” Another commented, “Well damn! Very powerful video! I just want to show some extra love as a gay country music fan. It sometimes can feel lonely in the gay community being outspoken about my love for the best damn music genre ever, and this really helps me feel seen.”

Watch the powerful and emotional music video below.