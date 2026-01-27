Reba McEntire Releases 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Starting Over’ With Three Bonus Tracks

Reba McEntire has officially marked three decades of Starting Over with a newly expanded 30th Anniversary Edition, released Jan. 23, via MCA Records. The milestone release revisits her 1995 album while adding three previously unheard bonus tracks: "Heat Wave," "Misty Blue," and "Tulsa Time," the latter a cover of the chart-topping hit by Don Williams.

For the first time ever, Starting Over is available on vinyl, pressed as a 2-LP set, and is also available on all major streaming platforms. The expanded tracklist now spans 13 songs, with the original 10 tracks preserved and the three bonus recordings placed at the end.

Originally released on Oct. 3, 1995, Starting Over became a top-selling Country Album when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts and has since been awarded by the Recording Industry Association of America for producing over a million copies sold for a promotion to Platinum Status, solidifying the album as one of the best-selling albums in Reba McEntire's career. The songs are very personal to Reba, as she chose them from some of her favorite artists, including Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt.

The lead single "On My Own" remains one of the most celebrated collaborations in country music history, bringing together McEntire with Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, and Linda Davis — a defining moment across McEntire's five-decade career.