Sony Music and Domain Capital Acquire Miranda Lambert’s Song Catalog in Major Publishing Deal

Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Domain Capital Group have acquired Miranda Lambert's full song catalog. They will enter into a new go-forward publishing deal with the acclaimed songwriter, strengthening a long-time partnership. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Lambert, while Sheppard Mullin represented Domain Capital Group.

“Miranda is real in every sense of the word,” shares Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston. “Her authenticity sets her apart and has made her a trailblazing songwriter whose voice and songs have shaped modern country music. We are honored to partner with Pete and Domain to champion her incredible songs and continue to support her as she chases her dreams to new heights.”

Domain Capital Group Managing Director Pete Chiappetta said, “Miranda Lambert's many awards and accolades are a testament to her ability to create impactful songs, and her catalog is full of them. We are excited to partner with her, Rusty, and the incredible team at Sony Music Publishing to see what Miranda does next. This catalog is a meaningful addition to Domain's country music portfolio and reflects our continued focus on investing in timeless songs and the writers who create them.”

The acquisition is announced alongside Lambert's continued expansion as an artist, executive, and entrepreneur, including a new label and executive role, as well as a broader publishing footprint. Her press notes reference 2026 GRAMMY nominations, a February induction into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame, and a forthcoming Hulu drama developed by Sony Pictures Television.

Lambert's business ventures include co-founding Big Loud Texas, operating Casa Rosa Tex-Mex cantina, launching Wanda June Home, leading the Idyllwind fashion brand, and directing the MuttNation Foundation, which has raised more than $11 million for animal rescue and welfare.

Amid increased activity in the sale of country music catalogs, the announcement comes at an especially busy time. Momentum will also increase with the release of several major titles in January 2026. Sony Music Publishing has been involved in several recent acquisitions, including Fame Recordings and Big Yellow Dog Music.