Miranda Lambert Thanks Ella Langley in Instagram Post: ‘I Cherish Your Friendship’

Ella Langley's second album Dandelion is on the horizon, and its co-producer Miranda Lambert has taken to Instagram to thank her "sister" for the experience. The co-production partnership was no surprise, as Lambert co-wrote Langley's “Choosin’ Texas”, and the duo hinted last year that they'd already started work on their next project.

Miranda Lambert: 'It's Been an Honor'

Lambert posted the cover art for Langley’s Dandelion album. She wrote in the caption, “Thank you Ella for “Choosin Texas” to help you produce this amazing record. It’s been an honor working with you and Ben. I cherish your friendship sister. You are a Dandelion and I can’t wait for the world to hear this.”

Langley responded in the comment section and wrote, “Love you so much,” with a heart and flower emoji.

Aside from having a professional relationship, Langley and Lambert also share a love of dogs. Langley is a frequent supporter of Lambert’s MuttNation charity, which promotes adoption, as well as spaying and neutering.

‘Dandelion’ Drops April 10

Earlier this week, Langley posted a teaser on her Instagram account announcing the release of Dandelion. In the video, Langley can be heard saying, “Dandelions are masters of survival, thriving in even the harshest environments. Often dismissed as a common weed, this unassuming plant carries a deeper symbolism of hope, healing, and resilience. This next record to me has so much growth in it."

The voiceover for the video continues, “I feel the most myself I've ever felt. I want you to dance, I want you to sing, I want you to be able to relate to these words in a way where you don't feel alone in your thoughts. I want you to not even worry about anything and daydream, and listen to these songs. I want you to enjoy them with your friends and family, and I've thought about this record every single day for the last year and a half. And I'm so excited to finally say, ‘Welcome to Dandelion’”.