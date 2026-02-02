XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Blake Shelton Adds Shows to Las Vegas Residency After Opening Weekend

Blake Shelton kicked off his Las Vegas residency last month with a phenomenal opening night filled with high energy to prove he is still one of the top live entertainers…

Jennifer Eggleston
In this image released on December 20, 2025, Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 28th Family Film and TV Awards at Associated Television Int'l Studios in Burbank, California.
Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images

Blake Shelton kicked off his Las Vegas residency last month with a phenomenal opening night filled with high energy to prove he is still one of the top live entertainers and has become a major player in the entertainment capital of the world! The crowd cheered him from the start of the performance through the end, demonstrating Shelton's ability to connect with his audience and deliver a great show.

Due to increased popularity and demand from fans who still wish to see him perform on the Las Vegas Strip, additional performance dates have been added at the Shaquille O'Neal Theatre in Las Vegas, with each event now carrying a higher capacity, extending the shows' duration.

Shelton's return arrives amid a busy Las Vegas news cycle and reflects broader momentum in his career, with multiple projects underway beyond the residency itself.

Ahead of the residency launch, Shelton addressed the unusual situation of performing in Las Vegas at the same time as his wife, Gwen Stefani, who is also slated for major shows in the city.

"That'll be interesting because I'll be in direct competition with my wife," he told PEOPLE exclusively before kicking off his residency show earlier this month. "I'm excited about that because I know there'll be probably a little bit of trash talking."

"Whether we both sell out, there's a big difference in selling out the Sphere and selling out Caesars, so she'll have that over my head," he sighs, joking that it won't be a "friendly competition" between him and Gwen Stefani and co. "Yeah, it's not very friendly when it's absolute ass-kicking," Shelton, 49, admits with a laugh.

Blake SheltonGwen Stefani
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Eric Church Cancels GRAMMY Award Performance Due to Illness
MusicEric Church Cancels GRAMMY Award Performance Due to IllnessYvette Dela Cruz
Zach Top, winner of the Best Traditional Country Album award for "Ain't In It For My Health", poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards
MusicZach Top Wins First-Ever GRAMMY Award: ‘This is Insane’Yvette Dela Cruz
Jelly Roll accepts the Best Contemporary Country Album award for "Beautifully Broken" onstage
MusicJelly Roll Wins GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Country AlbumYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect