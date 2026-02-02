Blake Shelton Adds Shows to Las Vegas Residency After Opening Weekend

Blake Shelton kicked off his Las Vegas residency last month with a phenomenal opening night filled with high energy to prove he is still one of the top live entertainers and has become a major player in the entertainment capital of the world! The crowd cheered him from the start of the performance through the end, demonstrating Shelton's ability to connect with his audience and deliver a great show.

Due to increased popularity and demand from fans who still wish to see him perform on the Las Vegas Strip, additional performance dates have been added at the Shaquille O'Neal Theatre in Las Vegas, with each event now carrying a higher capacity, extending the shows' duration.

Shelton's return arrives amid a busy Las Vegas news cycle and reflects broader momentum in his career, with multiple projects underway beyond the residency itself.

Ahead of the residency launch, Shelton addressed the unusual situation of performing in Las Vegas at the same time as his wife, Gwen Stefani, who is also slated for major shows in the city.

"That'll be interesting because I'll be in direct competition with my wife," he told PEOPLE exclusively before kicking off his residency show earlier this month. "I'm excited about that because I know there'll be probably a little bit of trash talking."