Zach Top Wins First-Ever GRAMMY Award: ‘This is Insane’

Zach Top officially became a GRAMMY Award winner, taking home his first-ever GRAMMY for Best Traditional Country Album. The rising country music artist, known for his traditional country sounds, is the first winner of the award, having been established only last year.

A Breakthrough Moment

Top was present to accept his award. He began by saying he almost didn’t make it in time on stage since he was sitting at the back. The singer-songwriter admitted that winning the GRAMMY is a dream come true. “This is insane. I feel like I watched the Grammys as a little kid and [they] looked like superheroes up on tv. So to be here and be a little part of the whole thing is insane.”

He added, “I want to thank my Lord and Savior and my family. Carson Chamberlain, my manager, Mike Doyle’s here with me. My girlfriend, Amelia, my label, everybody on my team, my road band. This is absolutely insane. I’m so thankful. Thanks for letting me be here. This is amazing. Have a great night.”

ZACH TOP Wins BEST TRADITIONAL COUNTRY ALBUM | 2026 GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech

‘Ain’t In It For My Health’