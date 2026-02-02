XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Zach Top Wins First-Ever GRAMMY Award: ‘This is Insane’

Zach Top officially became a GRAMMY Award winner, taking home his first-ever GRAMMY for Best Traditional Country Album. The rising country music artist, known for his traditional country sounds, is…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Zach Top, winner of the Best Traditional Country Album award for "Ain't In It For My Health", poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Zach Top officially became a GRAMMY Award winner, taking home his first-ever GRAMMY for Best Traditional Country Album. The rising country music artist, known for his traditional country sounds, is the first winner of the award, having been established only last year.   

A Breakthrough Moment  

Top was present to accept his award. He began by saying he almost didn’t make it in time on stage since he was sitting at the back. The singer-songwriter admitted that winning the GRAMMY is a dream come true. “This is insane. I feel like I watched the Grammys as a little kid and [they] looked like superheroes up on tv. So to be here and be a little part of the whole thing is insane.”  

He added, “I want to thank my Lord and Savior and my family. Carson Chamberlain, my manager, Mike Doyle’s here with me. My girlfriend, Amelia, my label, everybody on my team, my road band. This is absolutely insane. I’m so thankful. Thanks for letting me be here. This is amazing. Have a great night.”  

ZACH TOP Wins BEST TRADITIONAL COUNTRY ALBUM | 2026 GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech

‘Ain’t In It For My Health’  

Top won the award for his second album, Ain’t In It For My Health, released on August 29, 2025. The 15-track project was received positively by fans and critics. Also nominated in the category against Top were Charley Crockett (Dollar A Day), Lukas Nelson (American Romance), Willie Nelson (Oh What a Beautiful World), and Margo Price (Hard Headed Woman). 

Grammy AwardsZach Top
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Eric Church speaks onstage at an Artist Interview during the CRS 2025 at Omni Nashville Hotel
MusicEric Church Cancels GRAMMY Award Performance Due to IllnessYvette Dela Cruz
Jelly Roll accepts the Best Contemporary Country Album award for "Beautifully Broken" onstage
MusicJelly Roll Wins GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Country AlbumYvette Dela Cruz
Warren Zeiders performs on stage during Whiskey Jam Country -- CAA Takeover at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall on June 04, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicWarren Zeiders Releases Documentary and Album from Hometown ShowLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect