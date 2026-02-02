Zach Top Wins First-Ever GRAMMY Award: ‘This is Insane’
Zach Top officially became a GRAMMY Award winner, taking home his first-ever GRAMMY for Best Traditional Country Album. The rising country music artist, known for his traditional country sounds, is the first winner of the award, having been established only last year.
A Breakthrough Moment
Top was present to accept his award. He began by saying he almost didn’t make it in time on stage since he was sitting at the back. The singer-songwriter admitted that winning the GRAMMY is a dream come true. “This is insane. I feel like I watched the Grammys as a little kid and [they] looked like superheroes up on tv. So to be here and be a little part of the whole thing is insane.”
He added, “I want to thank my Lord and Savior and my family. Carson Chamberlain, my manager, Mike Doyle’s here with me. My girlfriend, Amelia, my label, everybody on my team, my road band. This is absolutely insane. I’m so thankful. Thanks for letting me be here. This is amazing. Have a great night.”
‘Ain’t In It For My Health’
Top won the award for his second album, Ain’t In It For My Health, released on August 29, 2025. The 15-track project was received positively by fans and critics. Also nominated in the category against Top were Charley Crockett (Dollar A Day), Lukas Nelson (American Romance), Willie Nelson (Oh What a Beautiful World), and Margo Price (Hard Headed Woman).