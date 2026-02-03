XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Free Ticket Weekend – Tim McGraw Tickets

Win Tim McGraw tickets all weekend long! Register below to win a pair of tickets to Tim McGraw on Thursday, July 23rd at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Tickets on sale…

Donnie Black
Tim McGraw

Win Tim McGraw tickets all weekend long!

Register below to win a pair of tickets to Tim McGraw on Thursday, July 23rd at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

Tiim McGraw
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Hearts and Shopping Carts
ContestsHearts and Shopping CartsElizabeth Urban
Big Game Bites Giveaway
ContestsBig Game Bites GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Weather Kid: 5th Grader Aria
ContestsThe Andie Summers Show “Weather Kid”Donnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect