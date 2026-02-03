This Day in Country History: February 3

Feb. 3 saw exciting events, like Drew Parker signing to Warner Music Nashville in 2021, performances like Matt Stell's in 2020, and the death of songwriter Jim Weatherly. Fans were thrilled that Shania Twain was starting a new tour in 2023, and Mac McAnally was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 2018. Enjoy more Feb. 3 milestones and changes.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 3 had a couple of major milestones, including:

2023: Shania Twain announced she was starting a new tour, The Queen of Me Tour, to support her new album, Queen of Me. Twain is one of the most popular country music artists, with five GRAMMY Awards and 18 nominations.

2024: The late Tammy Wynette received the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award on this day. She was given the award posthumously, as she died in 1998. She was best known for her song "Stand By Your Man."

Cultural Milestones

The following cultural milestones from Feb. 3 had an impact on the country music industry:

2018: Songwriter Mac McAnally was one of the inductees into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. This Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member is known for his songs "Old Flame," performed by Alabama, "Down the Road," recorded by Kenny Chesney, and "Coast of Carolina" by Jimmy Buffett. McAnally is also a member of the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From Matt Stell to Lee Brice, here are notable performances and recordings for February 3:

2017: Lee Brice received a 2x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for his single "I Don't Dance."

2020: The "Prayed for You" singer Matt Stell played at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Nashville on this date. The audience tipped Stell about $1,320, which he gave to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Nashville.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A new record label signing and the death of a beloved songwriter happened on February 3.

2021: Warner Music Nashville announced that it was signing Drew Parker to their record label. The "Better on a Boat" singer was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Country in 2023 for his song "Doin' This."

2021: Prolific songwriter Jim Weatherly died on this day at the age of 77. He was known for his hit songs like "Midnight Train to Georgia" performed by Gladys Knight & The Pips, and "Where Do I Put Her Memory," recorded by Charley Pride. Weatherly was a member of the Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame and was part of the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame and the Ole Miss Alumni Hall of Fame.