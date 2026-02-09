Ed Harris, Kenny Rogers, and Toby Keith Set for Western Heritage Awards Induction

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City will host the 65th Western Heritage Awards on April 11, recognizing a distinguished class of inductees whose careers reflect the enduring values and traditions of the American West. This year's ceremony will induct Ed Harris and country music legends Kenny Rogers and Toby Keith into the Hall of Great Western Performers and the Hall of Great Westerners.

Toby Keith's family marked the announcement on social media, expressing gratitude to the museum for honoring his legacy in country music and Western life. The induction comes two years after Keith's death from stomach cancer and adds to a growing list of posthumous honors, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in October 2024.

“This honor reflects the life my dad lived and the values he stood for,” Krystal Keith said in a statement. “We're grateful to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum for recognizing his place in history and how his career served and celebrated the heritage of the country and the Western way of life.”

Keith is being recognized for his Southern Oklahoma roots, decades-long career as a country hitmaker, and extensive USO performance work supporting U.S. service members and veterans. His music frequently celebrated independence, rural American life, and traditional Western values. He will be inducted alongside fellow icons George Strait, Vince Gill, and Reba McEntire.

Kenny Rogers is also being honored as a transformative figure whose career bridged country, folk, and narrative songwriting. A multiple GRAMMY Award winner with more than 100 million records sold worldwide, Rogers' storytelling songs often reflected Western themes and moral complexity.

The museum emphasized that this year's inductees exemplify the broad reach of Western heritage across arts, leadership, and public service.