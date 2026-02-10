This Day in Country History: February 10

Feb. 10 saw numerous country music artists receiving awards from the 2013 and 2019 GRAMMYs. There were honors, a benefit concert, a major album certification, and interesting industry changes that happened on Feb. 10.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The GRAMMYs dominated Feb. 10 with Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood winning big awards.

Glen Campbell hit No. 1 on the U.S. country music chart with his seventh album, By the Time I Get to Phoenix. The title track received two GRAMMY Awards, including Best Vocal Performance. 1986: Reba McEntire released her 10th studio album, Whoever's in New England, her first No. 1 album on the Billboard Country Albums chart. As her first platinum record, the album included two singles that became No. 1 country hits, "Whoever's in New England" and "Little Rock."

Eagles won a GRAMMY Award (their fifth) for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal. 2013: Winners at the GRAMMY Awards included Carrie Underwood's "Blown Away" for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, Little Big Town's "Pontoon" for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Zac Brown Band's Uncaged for Best Country Album, and Steep Canyon Ranger's Nobody Knows You for Best Bluegrass Album.

Cultural Milestones

From a benefit show to a high honor, these are cultural milestones for this day:

1953: Fred Mollin, record producer, musician, composer, music director, and songwriter, was born. Mollin has worked with the likes of Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell.

Lionel Cartwright was born. He had 12 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles charts from 1988 to 1992, including "Leap of Faith." 2015: The legendary Nashville record producer Joe Galant received the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award at the Grand Ole Opry on this day. Artists such as Kenny Chesney, Ronnie Milsap, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert were all in attendance for this event, which also benefited the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Little Big Town received a significant album certification, and Blake Shelton thrilled fans at his Oklahoma bar and restaurant.

2017: Little Big Town's album Pain Killer received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The top songs from this album included "Day Drinking" and the chart-topping "Girl Crush."

Industry Changes and Challenges

A country music band launching a tequila brand and a new label were industry changes for Feb. 10.

1950-60s: Country music skyrocketed after WWII, with artists such as Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton hitting the scene in 1957 and 1967, respectively.

The band Midland announced they were launching their own tequila brand, INSÓLITO. The name roughly translates to "extraordinary," as the tequila is slow-aged at a high elevation in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, making for a smooth drinking experience. 2021: Kane Brown announced he was creating his own record label, 1021 Entertainment, in partnership with Sony Music Nashville. His first signing to his new label was the group Restless Road, with its debut hit, "Took One Look at Her Momma."