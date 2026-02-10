Zach John King Releases New Single ‘Get To Drinkin” Ahead of Spring Tour Dates

Zach John King continues his 2026 momentum with "Get To Drinkin'," released Feb. 6 via Sony Music Nashville and now available across all major streaming platforms. The single arrives as King builds on a productive 2025 that included touring with Morgan Wallen and a consistent run of new releases, reinforcing his position as a rising artist with a breakout feel on the horizon.

“‘Get To Drinkin' is a song about how your mind plays tricks on you when you're a few Jack and Coke's down,” King shared. “A little whiskey seems to make bad memories good again. In this case, it's about me convincing myself that the heart I broke wants me back. Sometimes it's nice to put on those rose-colored glasses and convince yourself you weren't the problem.”

This music piece explores the influence that alcohol has on nostalgia and remembrance, as well as how his memories are distorted. The subject ultimately concludes that he had no role in the romance's ending; he can only hold on to his fading memories of their relationship. The main character experiences various intoxication-induced illusions, such as rose-colored glasses, as he reflects on past events and justifies them.

Lyrically, the chorus captures the spark of a familiar song, the urge to pour another drink, and the cycle of thinking, wishing, and missing an ex. The narrator openly admits to reshaping the story in his head to make the past feel better than it was.

Musically, "Get To Drinkin'" is a mid-tempo song with a smooth, catchy rhythm that will stay in your mind long after you hear it. The track follows King's prior release, "Happy For You," which Entertainment Focus praised for its vulnerable, deceptive hook.