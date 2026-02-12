Parker McCollum Features Wife Hallie for ‘Killin’ Me’ Music Video

Parker McCollum recently released the music video for his latest song, “Killin’ Me.” The video is undeniably special. It marks the debut of McCollum’s wife, Hallie Ray, who admitted to being “so nervous” about appearing in her country star husband’s music video for the very first time.

Bringing Real-Life Chemistry to the Screen

Before the video’s release, the husband and wife took to social media to post about their excitement working with their significant other. Parker was a proud husband, encouraging fans to give the “absolutely stunning” Hallie a “round of applause” for finding the courage to step out of her comfort zone and play opposite her husband in the music video.

Hallie admitted to having been “so nervous” but still ended up having so much fun. “i did it!!! work day with my hot husband & it was so much fun!!!”

'Killin’ Me'

Having Hallie star in the music video is fitting. The song follows the singer singing about wanting someone so bad that everything they do just “kills” them.

McCollum sings, “You turn every head and stop a room on a dime/ And when you look at me, I know you know I’m dying inside/ You’re everything I want/ You’re the last thing in this world that I need/ Yeah, every move you make is killin’ me.”

Co-written with Randy Rogers and Monty Criswell, “Killin’ Me” is included in McCollum’s self-titled fifth album. Check it out below.