Corey Kent Celebrates Second No. 1 Hit With Nashville Event

Corey Kent celebrated his second No. 1 single, "This Heart," at a BMI-hosted event on Feb. 10 at BMI's Nashville office. The milestone follows his prior chart-topper, "Wild As Her," and underscores his continued rise on country radio. The celebration was produced in collaboration with SESAC and brought together Kent's team, songwriters, and producer to recognize the achievement.

BMI's Mason Hunter served as emcee for the afternoon, which featured recognition of the writers and producers behind "This Heart," including Thomas Archer, Jacob Hackworth, Blake Bollinger, Michael Tyler, and producer Chris Farren. A donation was made on behalf of Kent and the songwriters to the Tim Tebow Foundation, facilitated by Studio Bank, as part of the event's acknowledgment of the creative team.

As part of the celebration, Kent gifted commemorative items to the songwriters and producer, including a custom baseball bat and a single-barrel Green River Whiskey honoring the chart-topping hit and BMI's partnership with Green River Whiskey. Additional commemorative bats were presented to the writers and producers to mark the No. 1 milestone.

In remarks, Kent thanked the Sony radio team, the songwriters, and the producer, while attributing his progress to his faith and his wife's steadfast support. Thanking his wife for never losing hope in him even when he lost it in himself, Kent shared:

“This accomplishment in my mind is entirely a Sony radio team and a songwriter's accomplishment and a producer accomplishment. I'm just fortunate to be the artist that got to be on this song. I've never really changed musically what I've been doing the only thing that has ever changed is that God decided to bless it, and so I want to give 100% of the credit to the hard-working people in this room and to Jesus Christ for changing my life.”

Producer Chris Farren said of his work with Kent, “There's like a pass every time it's just like becomes 90 of the comp because it was so well sung so well interpreted and you gave ‘This Heart' — heart, man. Your heart and soul is all over that song and it's a pleasure to work with you and your ability to interpret a song and sing like you mean it and own it with authenticity and heart and soul.”