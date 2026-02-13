Megan Moroney Just Announced a $9 Mini-Tour Starting Next Friday

Country music star Megan Moroney just set social media on fire with an Instagram carousel that seemingly announces a nine-city tour beginning next Friday, Feb. 20, the same day her highly anticipated Cloud 9 album is set to drop.

The first image in the carousel is a map of the U.S. showing nine stops, which include New York City, Nashville, and Denver. The final slide lists dates and venues, plus "$9 TICKETS" and a note at the bottom saying "Tickets will be available at the box office beginning at 9:00 AM local time on the morning of the event."

The post comes as Moroney’s Cloud 9 era has dominated headlines and fan feeds alike, with her 43-date Cloud 9 Tour set to launch in late May across North America and Europe.

For Moroney, whose previous hits like “6 Months Later” and “Beautiful Things” have dominated the charts, her Cloud 9 era may be her biggest one yet.