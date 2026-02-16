Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sets June 18 Finale in Denver After 60 Years

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has officially announced its farewell tour, titled All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour, culminating in June 2026. Tickets for the concluding stretch include general admission options, VIP meet-and-greet packages, and exclusive memorabilia offerings tied to the band's six-decade career.

Formed in 1966 by Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Ralph Barr, Les Thompson, and Bruce Kunkel, with John McEuen joining soon after, the group emerged from the Los Angeles folk scene before becoming leading ambassadors of American roots music. The groundbreaking 1972 album Will the Circle Be Unbroken, which featured numerous country and bluegrass icons, helped much of the general public regain interest in some of America's traditional music.

The farewell tour began in October 2025 in Ontario as part of the band's 60th-anniversary celebration, signaling, as members have described, the closing of a historic chapter. The newly announced final leg stretches across the United States, with one Canadian stop, wrapping up on June 18 at the Mission Ballroom in Denver.

The 2026 itinerary runs from April 9 in Tarrytown, New York, through approximately 30 remaining dates, including a five-day stint aboard the Outlaw Country Cruise and a May 13 appearance at the Grand Ole Opry House recognizing the band's 60-year milestone. Guest performers across select dates include Meels, Kathleen Edwards, Brit Taylor, and Molly Tuttle.