Megan Moroney Finally Confirms ‘Wedding Dress’ is Included in ‘Cloud 9’ Four Years After Teasing It

After four long years of teases, snippets, and the constant “when is it dropping?” comments, Megan Moroney confirmed in the most Megan way that the once-teased track is now included in her upcoming album: by wearing a wedding dress.

Megan Moroney is One Lovely 'Bride'

The Georgia-born singer-songwriter caused quite a stir when she posted a photo of herself wearing a wedding dress, in both colour and black and white, on her social media. The caption reads, “it keeps me up at night.” Fans didn’t think Moroney had secretly got hitched; rather, it was the confirmation they were waiting for that the song she first teased in 2022 is included in her upcoming album, Cloud 9.

Based on the released snippet, Moroney sings to her TOTGA, or the one that got away and begs God not to let her miss him when she’s about to get married to someone else. “It keeps me up at night / Thinkin', "What if the missin' you don't ever go away? / What if you're burned into my brain? / What if my heart's already made it up it's mind? / What if I find somebody new / And I'm about to say, ‘I do’ / Then out of the blue, I think of you / Hell, what a mess / So let me miss him now / But God, don't let me miss him in a weddin' dress.”

Four Long Years in the Making

Co-written with Ben Williams and Colin Healy, Moroney first teased the song back in 2022 during writing sessions for her debut album, Lucky. But when her first album dropped, and the track wasn’t there, fans were sure it would be included in her sophomore album, Am I Okay? Still, the track was MIA.