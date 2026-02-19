XTU Merch
Trace Adkins Might Be Retiring After 30th Anniversary Tour

Yvette Dela Cruz
Trace Adkins performs during Lionsgate's "I Can Only Imagine 2" Night at The Grand Ole Opry
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

With a career that started in the 1980s and with hits like “Ladies Love Country Boys” and “You’re Gonna Miss This,” Trace Adkins has long been a staple on country music stages nationwide. But now, as he rolls through his 30th Anniversary Tour, the Louisiana native is hinting that his time on the road might be approaching its final act.  

Trace Adkins: “I Don’t Have Another 30 in Me”  

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of his movie, I Can Only Imagine 2, Adkins talked about his decades-long career and where it’s going. “I just can’t believe I’m still around, and maybe somewhat relevant, you know, still, he admits. “I’m just proud to be here and glad that I have fans who have stuck with me all these decades. And I’m going to give them another year, you know.”  

When asked if he still had another thirty years in him, Adkins was sure: “No. I don’t have another 30 in me. I do not, no. No, I’m going give them this year. I’m going to tour hard this year, but then I can’t promise you anything after that.”  

Trace 30th Anniversary Tour  

If this does turn out to be his final tour, now’s the time to catch him live — check out Adkins’ tour dates and venues below. 

For tickets, click here.

Trace Adkins
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
