Jelly Roll to be Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

Jelly Roll is welcoming 2026 on a high. Aside from winning the Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, lending his voice to the animated movie Goat, and becoming Hollywood famous thanks to his Netflix’s Star Search revival gig, he is now headed to one of the most hallowed stages in country music history. The genre-blending rapper has officially been announced as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Jelly Roll: Newest Grand Ole Opry Member

Roll will be inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on March 10. He will be inducted by Opry member, Lainey Wilson. Stars performing that night include Leanne Morgan, ERNEST, and Craig Morgan, among others. Last year, Morgan surprised Roll with an invitation via a video message during an interview. Roll made his Opry debut in 2021.

The next year, he returned to perform his hits. During Morgan’s performance later that same evening, he invited Roll back to the stage to sing “Almost Home” with him.

“Welcome to the Family, Brother”

In his video message, Morgan congratulated Roll on everything he has accomplished so far in his career and for the “positive difference” he has made. Morgan said, "You’re doing great work, buddy, and I’ll never forget meeting you on the Grand Ole Opry and how much it meant to me to hear you say my music helped you get through some really tough times. That’s one thing country music does really well.”