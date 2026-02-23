Win Passes To A Screening of The Bride

Register to win a pair of passes to an advanced screening of The Bride on Tuesday, March 3rd at at 7:00 PM at the AMC Cherry Hill.

It’s a tale as old as time… kind of. A man assembled from corpses requests a companion made from a dead woman. But once his intended bride wakes up, nothing goes as expected. And the two wind up on a cross-country journey that shocks a nation and turns them into heroes. Warner Bros. Pictures’ THE BRIDE, from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal, stars Jessie Buckley—hot off her Academy-Award-nominated performance in HAMNET—as The Bride and Oscar winner Christian Bale as Frank. THE BRIDE! electrifies theaters and IMAX nationwide on March 6th.