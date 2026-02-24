Ashley McBryde Gets Emotional as ‘What If We Don’t’ Becomes Most Added Song on Country Radio

A well-deserved recognition. Ashley McBryde announced that her single “What If We Don’t” is the most-added song on country radio. In an emotional post she shared on social media, the Arkansas native thanked fans for making it happen.

Ashley McBryde Thanked Fans

McBryde uploaded a video of herself in a car, clearly teary-eyed. She began the clip by saying, “We’re the most added song at country radio right now, number one most added country song. We got 75 stations… that’s the most we had on any single coming out coming out of the gate.”

She admits, “This is huge. It’s huge for me. It’s huge for John Osborne. It’s huge for my band. It’s huge for my team at Warner. It’s huge for my team at Q Prime. Thank you. Thank you for the love and the support. This song needed its moment, and it’s getting it. It’s getting it. Thank you.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to share in McBryde’s happiness. One fan wrote, “YESSSS!!!! It’s all happening because it’s a great song and you are an amazing singer!!!!” Another commented, “So happy for you️. It’s an amazing song.”

'What If We Don’t'

Co-written with Terri Jo Box and Randall Clay, “What If We Don’t” isn’t about heartbreak in the usual sense of falling in love with someone, then breaking up. It’s about the fear of not wanting to risk the current relationship, but is already overwhelmed with the desire to give in to love.

The accompanying music video also garnered positive reaction from fans. One fan wrote, “We love you, Ashley. Everyone deserves to love who they love and be their true self, period.” Another commented, “Well damn! Very powerful video! I just want to show some extra love as a gay country music fan. It sometimes can feel lonely in the gay community being outspoken about my love for the best damn music genre ever, and this really helps me feel seen.”

Watch the music video below.