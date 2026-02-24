This Day in Country History: February 24

Country music has a long and rich history, with Feb. 24 marking some memorable moments. From the birth of influential artists to the release of major hits, here's a look at what's happened on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of country music's most notable songs and achievements took place on Feb. 24:

1950: Larry Willoughby, singer-songwriter and vice president of A&R at Capitol Records, was born. He released his debut album, Building Bridges, in 1984, with the title track reaching the Top 60.

Ashley McBryde released "Light On in the Kitchen." 2024: Pop star Beyonce's country music song, "Texas Hold 'Em," was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs. Her song "16 Carriages," also from her Cowboy Carter album, hit No. 9 on the same chart.

Cultural Milestones

Several GRAMMY-winning performances and industry losses occurred on this date:

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are some memorable performances from this date:

1969: Johnny Cash recorded his second live album at San Quentin State Prison. The album recording was televised and included his hit song "A Boy Named Sue."

Billy Currington's "Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). 2016: Little Big Town started their Ryman Auditorium residency on this date. This was the beginning of a year-long residency for the band at this historic venue in Nashville.

Little Big Town started their Ryman Auditorium residency on this date. This was the beginning of a year-long residency for the band at this historic venue in Nashville. 2020: Vince Gill, Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Rascal Flatts, and Wade Hayes performed at the Nashville Honors Gala.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The following moments have had an impact on the country genre:

2005: Goldie Hill passed away. She was one of the first women to reach No. 1 on the country music charts with "I Let the Stars Get In My Eyes."

Bluegrass and country singer Mac Wiseman passed away. He was a founding member of the Country Music Association and joined the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014. 2021: Trisha Yearwood shared that she had contracted COVID-19. Despite the pandemic affecting gatherings in physical spaces, country music grew by over 15% on streaming devices during this time.

Trisha Yearwood shared that she had contracted COVID-19. Despite the pandemic affecting gatherings in physical spaces, country music grew by over 15% on streaming devices during this time. 2022: The legendary songwriter Mike Dekle died at the age of 77. Deckle wrote hits like Kenny Rogers' "Scarlet Fever," Brantley Gilbert's "Country Must Be Country Wide," and Tracy Byrd's "Don't Love Make a Diamond Shine."

The legendary songwriter Mike Dekle died at the age of 77. Deckle wrote hits like Kenny Rogers' "Scarlet Fever," Brantley Gilbert's "Country Must Be Country Wide," and Tracy Byrd's "Don't Love Make a Diamond Shine." 2024: Bruce Springsteen pleaded guilty to drinking in a park. The charges were later dropped.