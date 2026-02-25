XTU Merch
Luke Combs on Losing Weight: ‘I’m Not Going to Do It the Short Way’

Yvette Dela Cruz
Luke Combs performs onstage for a songwriter round at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Luke Combs set the story straight: when it comes to losing weight, there’s no short way to do that, at least for him. Following the footsteps of Jelly Roll, who lost weight the natural way, Combs revealed he’s not a fan of weight-loss drugs.   

Luke Combs Opened Up About Constant Struggle with Weight  

In a recent podcast interview, the father of three got candid about becoming healthier. “One of my biggest fears is like, man, maybe I don’t get a shot just ‘cause of the way I look,” the singer-songwriter said. “You know what I mean? And like, that was a hard pill to swallow, because you can’t really change the way you look.”  

Although music executives did not request him to lose weight or change his look, he joked that he dreams about looking like fellow country singer Sam Hunt. “I have always struggled with my weight,” Combs said, getting serious. “It bugs me a lot that I can’t figure it out. I don’t want my life to be this life of like, ease and like, everything’s easy. I like when stuff’s hard.”  

On Not Wanting to Try Weight-Loss Drugs  

The singer-songwriter admits that the idea of trying weight-loss drugs is scary. “As dumb as that sounds, that stuff scares me more than I think that I would enjoy the benefits of.”  

The “Be By You” singer also admits that he's struggling with his body image. “No matter how hard I try, it’s just been like this impossible nut to crack for me. And I will do it, but I’m not going to do it the short way. And not that there’s anything wrong with that. That’s personal for you. I need to win, like, I need to beat myself.” 

Watch below.

Luke Combs
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
