Jordan Davis Returns to UK This Weekend After Record-Breaking Chart Success

Jordan Davis is celebrating the enduring impact of his career-defining hit "Buy Dirt" as he brings his Ain't Enough Road Tour to the United Kingdom.

Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart places "Buy Dirt" at No. 1, making it an iconic country record over the last 10 years. The 2022 CMA Awards honored the single with Song of the Year. "Buy Dirt" contributed to a significant moment in both commercial and personal success for songwriters Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan.

"It's like, man, you know, growing up through college, that's who we listened to. So it was always a pipe dream to have a song [with him], and when I first moved to town, just writing songs, it would have been a dream just to have Luke to record one. But for me to put one out and him jump on it, and especially one that means as much to me as Buy Dirt does — and I know it means just as much to him — yeah, that was pretty special," shared Davis.

"Buy Dirt" reflects Davis's life, with family and domestic themes fueling his songwriting. Co-written with his brother and inspired by advice passed down from his grandfather, the song embodies faith, family, and friends — values Davis says sit at the heart of country music.

"But, man, I really think it is. It's real life. I don't have a song that I would love to live by more than 'Buy Dirt,' you know? Because, to me, that song is about faith, family, and friends. And then to have a friend sing it with me, to write it with my brother, for it to come from advice that my grandfather passed down to me and my siblings. It kind of wraps everything that makes country music special up into one song."

He said, "A lot of what I write about, a lot of what I post about, a lot of what I show of my life is what my life is, and that kind of goes back to just being honest and being authentic."