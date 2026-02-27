Grand Ole Opry announced the NextStage 2026 Class with nine up-and-coming artists. Sponsored by Tecovas, the night honored the brightest stars in country music, and this year’s selection is nothing short of ordinary.

Grand Ole Opry Announces the NextStage 2026 Class

The exceptional artists included in this year’s class are Alexandra Kay, Carter Faith, Emily Ann Roberts, Graham Barham, Hudson Westbrook, Jake Worthington, Tyler Braden, Vincent Mason, and Willow Avalon. These artists will receive guidance from the Opry’s prestigious members.

The NextStage 2026 Class

Kay is a breakout star known for her role in Netflix’s series Westside, who also released her indie debut, All I’ve Ever Known. She also recently finished her Second Wind tour. Faith, on the other hand, released her critically acclaimed album Cherry Valley last year. She’s also set to tour with Post Malone this year and open for George Strait and Chris Stapleton.

The Voice alum Roberts debuted in 2023 with her album Can’t Hide Country. Barham is this class’s genre-blending artist with his country, pop, and rap sound. He scored gold with his track “WHISKEY WHISKEY.”

Westbrook gained popularity with his hit song “House Again.” This year, he will be touring with George Strait and Morgan Wallen. Miranda Lambert collaborator, Worthington, will be touring with Luke Combs and Luke Bryan the entire year.