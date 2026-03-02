Drew Baldridge Shares Inspiration Behind Latest Single ‘Rebel’

From the title itself, it’s easy to misunderstand what Drew Baldridge meant on his latest single, “Rebel.” But upon listening, the Illinois native is actually singing the opposite: continue doing what is right, and that being a rebel can have a double meaning.

Drew Baldridge on 'Rebel'

The chorus of Baldridge’s “Rebel” shows the singer’s firm stand when it comes to his beliefs: “But I'm gonna stand my ground / Ain't gonna back down and change the things I was raised on / Put it on the Bible I pray on, I ain't goin' to that level / I'm gonna go against the grain / Make sure my last name ain't stained and stands on integrity / If that makes me an outlaw, so be, I ain't gonna settle / If the whole wide world wants to dance with the devil / I guess you could call me a rebel.”

In an interview with Country Now, Baldridge shared that fans have a strong reaction to the song. “This is a song we just really saw react with the crowd like we’ve never had a song react before. And I think it just comes at a time where we really need this message.”

Meaning Behind the Song

Co-written with Adam Sanders, the singer-songwriter admitted that he’s often asked about the meaning behind the song, and more often than not, it’s misinterpreted. “Some people have asked me, ‘Is this politically charged or anything like that?’ I’m like, ‘No, this is about loving people.’ The hook says, ‘If the whole wide world wants to dance with the devil, you could call me a rebel.’ And I think we need more of that in today’s society. You’re scrolling through, you’re seeing all the fights, you’re seeing the hate from one side, the hate from the other side…And this song is just about being the rebel, being the one that loves everybody.”

He added, “That’s what fires me up is I think we need more people standing up for that, standing up for love, standing up for what they believe is right. And it’s crazy to think that these days a rebel is that.”

Give the song a listen below.