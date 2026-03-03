XTU Merch
Russell Dickerson Releases Spring Break EP Friday With Three New Tracks

Jennifer Eggleston
Russell Dickerson performs at the Let Freedom Sing! Music City 4th of July concert on July 04, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tibrina Hobson / Stringer via Getty Images

Russell Dickerson is set to release his new EP, Worth Your Wild, this Friday, March 6, delivering four tracks built for warm weather and good times.

The project includes the title track "Worth Your Wild," along with "B.O.A.T.," "2 Limes, 2 Coronas," and "Spring Break." The music blends breezy hooks and feel-good rhythms with Dickerson's signature style — a spring-themed collection suited for the season ahead. Fans can preview lead track "B.O.A.T." and catch a behind-the-scenes look at the cover shoot on Dickerson's social channels.

The EP arrives as Dickerson prepares for a busy 2026 on the road. He is also busy touring, including the Russellmania Tour, which kicks off April 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a rotating lineup of supporting artists on select dates, including Atlus, Dasha, Tyler Hubbard, Niko Moon, Adrien Nunez, and Kevin Powers. The run also includes a CMA Fest appearance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville from June 4-7. Tickets are available at RussellDickerson.com.

Dickerson has accumulated nearly 4 billion career streams and earned multiple multi-platinum hits, including "Yours," "Blue Tacoma," and "Love You Like I Used To." His fourth studio album, Famous Back Home, continues to build momentum ahead of its release.

Worth Your Wild is available Friday wherever music is streamed.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
