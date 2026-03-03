This Day in Country History: March 3

Back in 1931, Herbert Hoover made history when he signed a bill into law on March 3 that made "The Star-Spangled Banner" the national anthem. Today, this is one of the most recognizable national anthems in the world. Are you interested in learning more about what happened on March 3 in country music history? Continue reading to discover breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable recordings, memorable performances, and changes and challenges in country music that happened on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Country music had these breakthrough hits and milestones on March 3 that left an impression:

1972: At the young age of 13, Tanya Tucker signed her first recording deal with Columbia Records. The deal was made in Nashville, Tennessee, and she recorded her first single, "Delta Dawn," two weeks later.

Cultural Milestones

Your favorite country songs may have been influenced by these cultural milestones from March 3 of past years:

1979: The Public Broadcasting Service broadcast a live Saturday night episode from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee — only the second time a Grand Ole Opry performance was broadcast nationwide. Because of its popularity, the show became part of PBS's fundraising campaign for the month.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The most notable recordings and performances in country music that happened on March 3 include:

2002: Breaking the Astrodome's attendance record, George Strait played the final performance of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. More than 68,000 people witnessed the concert live at the venue.

Industry Changes and Challenges

You may not appreciate your favorite country jams the same if it hadn't been for a few March 3 changes and challenges in the industry, including:

1966: Paving the way for country-rock and folk-rock bands, Neil Young, Stephen Stills, and Richie Furay created their first band, Buffalo Springfield, in Los Angeles.

Ruby Lee McDill died at the age of 93. She was the mother of Country Music Hall of Famer and songwriter Bob McDill who penned songs like "All the Good Ones Are Gone" recorded by Pam Tillis. 2020: Eric Paslay's home took a direct hit from a tornado that slammed through Nashville. Paslay's family were able to ride out the tornado in their storm shelter, and no one in his family was hurt. However, 24 people were killed statewide.