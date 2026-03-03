Tucker Wetmore Announces Additional Dates for ‘The Brunette World Tour’
Tucker Wetmore just showed how much his fans meant to him. After they requested more dates and chances to see the Washington native perform his hits live, Wetmore announced that he is adding 17 stops to his The Brunette World Tour.
Tucker Wetmore Expands 'The Brunette World Tour'
Wetmore said of the tour, which kicked off on February 12, “This tour has already been more than I ever imagined. Getting to add more dates and head back out West to play some bucket-list venues is something I’m really grateful for, and I can’t wait to keep it rolling.” The Brunette World Tour Part 1 will wrap up on April 30. Part 2 will commence on June 21 and will wrap up on October 27.
The “Wine Into Whiskey” singer will be bringing Maddox Batson, William Beckmann, George Birge, Jacob Hackworth, Braxton Keith, and Stella Lefty as special guests on select dates.
‘The Brunette World Tour Part 2’ Dates
Here are the newly announced tour dates.
- June 21: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.
- July 2: Cowboys Music Festival, Calgary, Alberta
- July 18: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, Ind.
- August 14: The Astro Amphitheatre, La Vista, Neb.
- August 20: Gallagher Square at Petco Park, San Diego, Calif.
- August 21: The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, Calif.
- August 22: Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles, Calif.
- August 23: Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, Calif.
- September 15: Homer Hamilton Amphitheater, Knoxville, Tenn.
- September 18: The Salt Shed, Chicago, Ill.
- September 19: Masonic Temple, Detroit, Mich.
- September 20: Stage AE, Pittsburgh, Pa.
- October 2: WAVE, Wichita, Kan.
- October 3: Vibrant Music Hall, Waukee, Iowa
- October 23: Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa, Ariz.
- October 24: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nev.
For tickets, click here.