Tucker Wetmore Announces Additional Dates for ‘The Brunette World Tour’

Tucker Wetmore just showed how much his fans meant to him. After they requested more dates and chances to see the Washington native perform his hits live, Wetmore announced that he is adding 17 stops to his The Brunette World Tour.

Wetmore said of the tour, which kicked off on February 12, “This tour has already been more than I ever imagined. Getting to add more dates and head back out West to play some bucket-list venues is something I’m really grateful for, and I can’t wait to keep it rolling.” The Brunette World Tour Part 1 will wrap up on April 30. Part 2 will commence on June 21 and will wrap up on October 27.