The XTU Anniversary Show Side Stage Announced!
XTU 42nd Anniversary Show
The 42nd XTU Anniversary Show is happening Saturday, June 27th at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, headlined by HARDY with Muscadine Bloodline and McCoy Moore.
Buy tickets HERE.
If you’re planning to attend the XTU Anniversary Show and want to catch performances earlier in the day or discover new country artists, the Side Stage is where that action takes place before the main headliners hit the big stage.
This year's Side Stage includes:
Meghan Patrick
Shane Profitt
Preston Cooper
Maddox Batson
Not Leaving Sober
Thank you to our sponsors:
