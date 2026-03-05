XTU Merch
The XTU Anniversary Show Side Stage Announced!

The 42nd XTU Anniversary Show is happening Saturday, June 27th at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, headlined by HARDY with Muscadine Bloodline and McCoy Moore.

Donnie Black

XTU 42nd Anniversary Show

The 42nd XTU Anniversary Show is happening Saturday, June 27th at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, headlined by HARDY with Muscadine Bloodline and McCoy Moore.

Buy tickets HERE.

If you’re planning to attend the XTU Anniversary Show and want to catch performances earlier in the day or discover new country artists, the Side Stage is where that action takes place before the main headliners hit the big stage.

This year's Side Stage includes:

Meghan Patrick

Shane Profitt

Preston Cooper

Maddox Batson

Not Leaving Sober

Thank you to our sponsors:

Anniversary Show
Donnie Black
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
