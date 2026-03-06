Ella Langley Shares Wise Advice She Received from Miranda Lambert

Country star Ella Langley is having quite the moment. Her single “Choosin’ Texas” just topped three charts: Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts, making her the first female country artist to achieve this milestone. She’s also Billboard’s Powerhouse Award recipient for this year and the face of American Eagle’s Spring 2026 collection.

With all the good things that are happening to her and keeping her busy, the Alabama native shared a piece of advice she received from Miranda Lambert, a mentor who has played a big role in Langley’s journey so far.

Ella Langley: 'She Made Me Care for Myself'

In a recent interview, Langley shared the advice she received from Lambert while they were reflecting on the success of “Choosin’ Texas.” Langley said, “We were talking on FaceTime the other night. We’ve made history with this song, both just baffled and grateful. We loved the song, but never thought it would do this. There’s no way you can predict it.”

The doe-eyed singer admits she has always wanted to produce a record with Lambert, who “was there for all the sessions,” after they finished writing the country music history-making hit.

Langley recalled the important advice Lambert imparted to her. “She said to me, ‘You are more important than this job.’ She made me care for myself. Having someone like that made me feel like I’m okay.”

What’s Next for Her?