Lainey Wilson Reflects on Her The Whirlwind World Tour

Lainey Wilson has had a whirlwind year—literally. After traveling across cities and stages for The Whirlwind World Tour, the country star is taking a moment to look back at the experience and what it meant for her both personally and professionally.

Lainey Wilson Wraps Up The Whirlwind World Tour

After wrapping up The Whirlwind World Tour in Perth, Australia, a few days ago, Wilson reflected on the past tour. In a video uploaded on social media, the Louisiana native recalled, “I knew that this tour was going to be fun, but I did not know how special that it truly was going to be. Y’all didn’t just show up and buy the tickets and the T-shirts. Y’all showed up with an open heart and you sang at the top of your lungs for the loud parts. You cried for the quiet ones and it didn’t feel like it was just shows. It felt like an experience that we all got to share together.”

Wilson also shared which part of the tour she liked the most. “I’ll tell you what, going up on that lift, that thing that went up in the air for ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’ with my cape on looking like a redneck Superwoman, it never got any less scary.”

She added, laughing, “But what do they say? You got to do stuff that scares you? Well, I was shitting my pants every single time I went up, but you would never know. It’d be terrible to be up there shit in your pants. That would not be good!”

What’s Next for Her?

Fans need not miss Wilson for long because, according to her, she “got something cooking up for y’all, and hell I don’t even cook!” She is also set to appear in her upcoming Netflix documentary and in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel Reminders of Him.