XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Lainey Wilson Reflects on Her The Whirlwind World Tour

Lainey Wilson has had a whirlwind year—literally. After traveling across cities and stages for The Whirlwind World Tour, the country star is taking a moment to look back at the experience and…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson has had a whirlwind year—literally. After traveling across cities and stages for The Whirlwind World Tour, the country star is taking a moment to look back at the experience and what it meant for her both personally and professionally.  

Lainey Wilson Wraps Up The Whirlwind World Tour

After wrapping up The Whirlwind World Tour in Perth, Australia, a few days ago, Wilson reflected on the past tour. In a video uploaded on social media, the Louisiana native recalled, “I knew that this tour was going to be fun, but I did not know how special that it truly was going to be. Y’all didn’t just show up and buy the tickets and the T-shirts. Y’all showed up with an open heart and you sang at the top of your lungs for the loud parts. You cried for the quiet ones and it didn’t feel like it was just shows. It felt like an experience that we all got to share together.”  

Wilson also shared which part of the tour she liked the most. “I’ll tell you what, going up on that lift, that thing that went up in the air for ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’ with my cape on looking like a redneck Superwoman, it never got any less scary.”   

She added, laughing, “But what do they say? You got to do stuff that scares you? Well, I was shitting my pants every single time I went up, but you would never know. It’d be terrible to be up there shit in your pants. That would not be good!”  

What’s Next for Her?  

Fans need not miss Wilson for long because, according to her, she “got something cooking up for y’all, and hell I don’t even cook!” She is also set to appear in her upcoming Netflix documentary and in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel Reminders of Him.  

She concluded, “So many things to be thankful for. I love y’all. And I just wanted to say thank you so much for making this the best tour yet.” 

Lainey Wilson
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
BRELAND performs onstage at the Proud to Honor Concert Celebrating America's Heroes Presented by Ford, Blue Star Families and TikTok, Hosted by Josh "Bru" Brubaker and featuring performances by BRELAND, Lanie Gardner, Maddie &amp; Tae, Mickey Guyton, NE-YO, The War and Treaty, Tyler Hubbard, and Zac Brown at The Country Music Hall of Fame on November 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicBreland Samples 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ for New Country Single ‘In My Truck’Jennifer Eggleston
Megan Moroney performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena
MusicMegan Moroney Transforms ‘The Tonight Show’ Set into a Pharmacy for a Performance of ‘Medicine’Yvette Dela Cruz
Priscilla Block performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee
MusicPriscilla Block Wraps Up Things You Didn’t See TourYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect