Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley Work on Music During Idaho Trip

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, along with their wives, Hayley Hubbard and Brittney Kelley, recently spent several days together at the Hubbard family’s home in Idaho, sending…

Jennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line perform during day 3 of the 2022 Boots And Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds on August 06, 2022 in Oro Station, Ontario.
Jeremy Chan / Stringer via Getty Images

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, along with their wives, Hayley Hubbard and Brittney Kelley, recently spent several days together at the Hubbard family's home in Idaho, sending fans into a frenzy over the prospect of a long-awaited reunion for the country duo.

Brittney Kelley announced the news of the gathering via social media, including an emotional caption about it: "Proof that God's timing is always better than ours. This week was about healing, laughter, and remembering the 'why' that brought us together in the first place. We're thankful for time together, honest conversations, and the chance to reconnect on a deeper level. Thank you to the Hubbard fam for hosting us at your home out West...We left with peace about the past and a reminder that redemption is real and the future is bright."

Tyler Hubbard responded warmly, writing, "Jesus has been busy in Idaho, and those three days were so special. Love y'all and loved every minute of our time together. Thanks for making the trek and for the awesome post. Can't wait for next time." Hayley Hubbard added, "Well said...God is so good, and so was this week. Can't wait for more laser tag and mems."

Hubbard and Kelley announced in February 2022 that they were taking a break to pursue solo projects, officially parting ways after their final FGL show in August of that year. The split stemmed largely from conflicting visions — Kelley believed they could keep Florida Georgia Line going alongside a solo career, while Hubbard maintained he didn't have the capacity to run two careers at once.

After appearing together publicly for the first time in years at the 2025 CMA Awards in November, the two confirmed they were working on rebuilding their friendship. Recent music activity has added fuel to the speculation as Florida Georgia Line released a 20-song expanded edition of their 2021 album Life Rolls On on Feb. 20, 2026.

Kelley has acknowledged that a reunion excites him, saying that he and Hubbard are currently focused on their friendship and individual projects, but adding that "the options are endless right now." Hubbard has not commented on whether any new FGL music is in the works. Whether the Idaho gathering signals a formal reunion or simply a deepening friendship remains to be seen, but for fans who have watched the duo's slow reconciliation unfold in public, the signs are undeniably encouraging.

