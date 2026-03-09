Viva Blake Vegas: Win A Trip To See Blake Shelton In Las Vegas
Listen for your chance to Win New Jersey Lottery Scratch Offs and Scratch your way to Shelton! You can win a trip for 2 to see Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas…
You can win a trip for 2 to see Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas residency at The Coliseum at Cesars Palace in Las Vegas!!!!
Your trip will include round trip airfare and a 2 night-stay at the World Famous Bellagio!!!!
Starting Monday, March 16th... Listen at 9a, 2p and 5PM…and Scratch your Way To Shelton.
Brought to you by Wheelhouse Records Nashville and The NJ Lottery: Anything can Happen in Jersey
