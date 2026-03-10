Ashley Cooke Appears in Marshals Bar Scene Performing ‘Next To You’

Ashley Cooke made a cameo appearance on Marshals, the new CBS spinoff to Yellowstone, performing her solo-penned ballad "Next to You" in a bar scene during the Zone of Death episode, which aired March 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

"I'm a huge Taylor Sheridan fan, so when I got the call to be on the show, I freaked out," she shared on TikTok.

The track appears on Cooke's critically lauded 2023 debut album, Shot in the Dark. Her cameo opened with a close-up of Cooke singing on the bar stage and continued as the scene unfolded. Cooke's appearance preceded fellow country artist Riley Green's upcoming episodes on the series.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, Marshals stars Luke Grimes, who reprised his Yellowstone role as Kayce Dutton. After leaving the Yellowstone Ranch, Kayce joined an elite unit of U.S. Marshals in Montana. His team includes Pete "Cal" Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos), and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means), along with Kayce's son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and returning Yellowstone figures Mo Brings Plenty and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) from the Broken Rock reservation.