Bailey Zimmerman and Brandon Lake Collaboration ‘Just Believe’ Drops March 13

Country star Bailey Zimmerman and Contemporary Christian music powerhouse Brandon Lake have released the official date for their highly anticipated collaboration, “Just Believe,” which fans are already excited for.

Bailey Zimmerman and Brandon Lake Collab Drops This Week

In an Instagram post, the pair sang the chorus: “Don't you give up / You've got too much / Left to give, life to live / So get back on your feet / Trust me, I know / I've been down that road / Take it from a broken soul like me / Just believe,” before revealing the single is set for release on March 13. The caption reads, “Just Believe” OUT THIS FRIDAY. Yall go Pre-Save at the link in our bios.”

The collaboration seems to mark Lake’s rumored transition to country music. “Just Believe” is the result of a writer’s retreat with Zimmerman, Dan + Shay, Lainey Wilson, Russell Dickerson, Thomas Rhett, and other Nashville songwriters.

Live Performance