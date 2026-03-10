This Day in Country History: March 10

March 10 marks a big day in country music history. On this day, top performers toured, country music superstar Carrie Underwood was born in Oklahoma, and legendary country stars were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Breakthrough hits and milestones on March 10 include:

1995: Waylon Jennings released his sixth studio album, Will the Wolf Survive. It became his sixth to reach No.1 on the country charts.

2024: Zach Bryan performed at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, New York, during his Quittin Time Tour. His North American tour concluded with performances in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on December 13 and 14.

Cultural Milestones

Births and events that influenced country music and culture for March 10 include:

1983: American Idol winner and country superstar Carrie Underwood was born on March 10 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Underwood is a major star and influencer in the country music industry with eight GRAMMY Awards: her first was Best New Artist and Best Female Vocal Country Performance for "Jesus, Take The Wheel" at the 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Important recordings and performances on this day in country music history include:

2007: Trace Adkins's "Ladies Love Country Boys" peaked at No. 61 on the charts after 20 weeks.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Bold moves by the organizers of the Grand Ole Opry and crossover genre marriages happened on March 10:

1979: In a shocking performance, soul singer James Brown appeared on the Grand Ole Opry as a guest of country music star Porter Wagoner. Many Opry enthusiasts did not appreciate the performance, even though the venue organizers were trying to branch out with different artists.

Zac Brown Band announced they were postponing their spring/summer tour, Roar With the Lions, due to the coronavirus. 2020: Organizers of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival announced they were postponing this popular music festival due to COVID-19 restrictions. While the festival was supposed to happen in October 2020, it wasn't until the spring of 2022 that it was on again.