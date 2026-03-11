Jelly Roll Releases ‘Thorns’ Music Video Featuring Wife Bunnie Xo on International Women’s Day

Three-time GRAMMY winner Jelly Roll released the music video for his single "Thorns" on March 8, International Women's Day, as a tribute to his wife, Bunnie Xo. The video features the couple together and closes with a slow dance, a visual embodiment of the gratitude at the heart of the song.

"To my beautiful, intelligent, compassionate, graceful wife, and newly New York Times best-selling author, I'll never be able to thank you enough for making me complete. You truly saved my life. Today is International Women's Day. They say behind every good man is a great woman, and I know thats damn true for me, y'all," shared Jelly Roll.

"Thorns," written by Jelly Roll alongside Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak, Ilsey Juber, and Taylor Delmar Phillips, debuted Feb. 13 in time for Valentine's Day. The song lyrically contrasts the country star's turbulent past with the life he now shares with Bunnie Xo, centering on her role as a source of light and redemption. A teaser was first shared on Jan. 22 in honor of Bunnie's birthday, with Jelly Roll previewing footage from what would become the video.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo met in 2015 backstage at a show he was performing at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. He has often recalled the moment with characteristic candor.

"We hit it off. She said she fell in love with the saddest eyes in the room," the country star said. "I'm not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers. We had mutual friends. She said, 'Yo. Just plug me in with Jelly.' And I hit her on some other s–t. I was like, 'Yo. I'm going to be coming out to shoot some content and video stuff. She was like, 'Yeah! C'mon!' I was like, 'Cool, well I'm living in my van, so I'll leave now.'"