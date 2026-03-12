Ben Gallaher’s ‘I’ll Take You’ Becomes Third Most Added Song at Country Radio

Ben Gallaher is making an immediate mark at country radio with his new single "I'll Take You," the lead single from his sophomore album, Time. On its official impact date of March 9, the track debuted as the No. 3 Most Added Song at U.S. country radio (Mediabase) and the No. 2 Most Added New Song nationwide, earning 26 adds out of the gate. Released via QHMG and Stone Country Records, the single signals a breakthrough moment for the rising Pennsylvania-born artist.

The guitar-driven love anthem blends high-energy country rock with Gallaher's gritty vocals and soaring guitar work. As Billboard detailed in its Makin' Tracks column, the track underwent a notable studio transformation, evolving from a slow-tempo ballad into a pulsing, uptempo track built around commitment. Gallaher drove much of that evolution, contributing chord changes and the song's signature intro riff.

"Country music was built on relatable lyrics, and I feel that anyone can relate to the message of 'I'll Take You,'" says Gallaher. "I'm so thankful for the early support and to have this song in the hands of my friends at country radio."

Critical reception has matched the radio momentum. Rolling Stone named "I'll Take You" a Song You Need to Know across all genres and featured it in the Nashville Now Top 5 Hear Now segment. Additional recognition has come from Holler's Best Country Songs, Country Swag's New Country You Need to Know, Southbound 615's Record of the Week, and CountryLine's One to Watch.