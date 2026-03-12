Gavin Adcock Recalls Luke Combs’s Support Early in His Career

Gavin Adcock is currently enjoying the career someone of his talent deserves. He recently revealed that country music’s Mr Nice Guy, Luke Combs, supported him early in his career, and for someone who’s starting to get his footing in Nashville, it meant a lot to him.

'It Meant the Absolute World to Me'

Combs has been known to scour social media and provide encouraging words to up-and-coming artists by commenting on their TikTok videos. He said, “I do it as a fan but also as like I can imagine if ten years ago someone would’ve commented, you know, if Eric Church would’ve commented on my video and said, ‘Hey man, you’re super good.’ The confidence that would bring you or bring a kid, like, is that the difference between them going well, should I give up or not?”

In the same interview, Adcock left a comment revealing he, too, was once the recipient of Combs’ kindness. Adcock wrote, “The one time I met Luke, he complimented what I was doing, and it meant the absolute world to me. Hell of a guy.” A sentiment echoed by another country music artist, Bayker Blankenship, “This is why we love this guy,” and tagged Combs.

Outlaw Country Crooner