Gavin Adcock Recalls Luke Combs’s Support Early in His Career

Gavin Adcock performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day one of CMA Fest 2025
Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Gavin Adcock is currently enjoying the career someone of his talent deserves. He recently revealed that country music’s Mr Nice Guy, Luke Combs, supported him early in his career, and for someone who’s starting to get his footing in Nashville, it meant a lot to him.   

'It Meant the Absolute World to Me'   

Combs has been known to scour social media and provide encouraging words to up-and-coming artists by commenting on their TikTok videos. He said, “I do it as a fan but also as like I can imagine if ten years ago someone would’ve commented, you know, if Eric Church would’ve commented on my video and said, ‘Hey man, you’re super good.’ The confidence that would bring you or bring a kid, like, is that the difference between them going well, should I give up or not?”  

In the same interview, Adcock left a comment revealing he, too, was once the recipient of Combs’ kindness. Adcock wrote, “The one time I met Luke, he complimented what I was doing, and it meant the absolute world to me. Hell of a guy.” A sentiment echoed by another country music artist, Bayker Blankenship, “This is why we love this guy,” and tagged Combs.  

Outlaw Country Crooner 

Now, Adcock is one of Nashville’s well-known outlaw country singers. He’s already released three studio albums: Bonfire Blackout in 2023, Actin’ Up Again in 2024, Own Worst Enemy in 2025, and Country Never Dies, scheduled for release on March 13, which has already been getting significant buzz as a country covers album with Adcock teasing singles and collabs on his social media. 

Gavin AdcockLuke Combs
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
