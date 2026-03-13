Country Music Hall of Fame to Open Clint Black Exhibit in April

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will open Clint Black: The Hard Way On Purpose, a new exhibition tracing the singer-songwriter's journey from Houston club performer to country music icon, on April 22. The exhibit runs through August 2027 and is included with general museum admission.

Black, who signed with RCA Records in 1988 and released his debut album Killin' Time the following year, became the first new artist to generate four consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. The album earned him four ACM Awards and, six months later, the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year award. Over the following decade, he wrote or co-wrote 29 Top Ten hits and sold more than 20 million records. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1991 and performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 1994.

"Black's decades-long determination to write and perform his own songs, and to advocate for artists' rights, marked him as a maverick and proved causes worth standing up for," says Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "His voice, words, and melodies have added immeasurably to country music's rich history, etched on the hearts of millions."

A champion of artists' rights, Black joined Don Henley and others in the Recording Artists Coalition and testified before the California Senate's judiciary committee in 2002 on legislation targeting labels that underreported artist royalties. He also worked with the federal Recording Arts and Sciences Congressional Caucus on file-sharing issues. After leaving RCA in 2001, he founded Equity Music Group in 2003 to give artists ownership of their recordings. In November 2025, BMI named him an Icon in recognition of his influence on music makers across generations. He also holds a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"When I was told the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum wanted to create an exhibit about my life and career, I truly was surprised and moved," adds Black. "I wouldn't have expected it, and I feel so fortunate to have such an incredible team of talented people working so hard to bring my story to life in this exhibit. I wanted to do everything I could to support their efforts and share anything I could with the fans from my journey in music, movies, and life in general. I'm very excited to be a part of the greatest museum in the world."