XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Country Music Hall of Fame Will Reveal 2026 Inductees in Live YouTube Event

The Country Music Hall of Fame will announce its 2026 inductees during a live-streamed press conference on March 20, hosted by Marty Stuart from the Hall of Fame’s rotunda in…

Jennifer Eggleston
Kenny Chesney speaks onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Announcement at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 25, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

The Country Music Hall of Fame will announce its 2026 inductees during a live-streamed press conference on March 20, hosted by Marty Stuart from the Hall of Fame's rotunda in Nashville. The event begins at 10 a.m. Central Time on the CMA's YouTube channel.

Three new members are selected annually by a designated committee from a pool of nominees, continuing one of the genre’s highest traditions of recognition. Each year, the Country Music Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the genre, including artists, songwriters, and industry leaders whose work has helped shape country music’s legacy.

The Medallion Ceremony is an annual event in which the 2026 Class will officially enter the institution for Induction upon admission. The ceremony serves as the final step in the honor, with each new member receiving a medallion in recognition of their place in country music history.

All members of the 2025 class have been awarded their medallions, including Kenny Chesney, June Carter Cash, and Tony Brown.

Country Music Hall of FameKenny Chesney
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Trisha Yearwood performs onstage for “Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and Los Angeles Country-Rock” at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
MusicTrisha Yearwood Shares the Inspiration Behind Her Song ‘Country Music HerStory’Yvette Dela Cruz
Bunnie Xo launches her new book "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic" at 92NY
MusicBunnie Xo’s Memoir: From Pages to the Big ScreenYvette Dela Cruz
Megan Moroney attends the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center
MusicMegan Moroney Admits to Drew Barrymore She Nearly Quit MusicYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect