Country Music Hall of Fame Will Reveal 2026 Inductees in Live YouTube Event

The Country Music Hall of Fame will announce its 2026 inductees during a live-streamed press conference on March 20, hosted by Marty Stuart from the Hall of Fame's rotunda in Nashville. The event begins at 10 a.m. Central Time on the CMA's YouTube channel.

Three new members are selected annually by a designated committee from a pool of nominees, continuing one of the genre’s highest traditions of recognition. Each year, the Country Music Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the genre, including artists, songwriters, and industry leaders whose work has helped shape country music’s legacy.

The Medallion Ceremony is an annual event in which the 2026 Class will officially enter the institution for Induction upon admission. The ceremony serves as the final step in the honor, with each new member receiving a medallion in recognition of their place in country music history.