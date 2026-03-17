Gavin Adcock Releases Tribute Album ‘Country Never Dies’ With Nine Artists

Gavin Adcock releases Country Never Dies, an 11-track tribute album on which he serves as executive producer, enlisting nine fellow artists to cover classic country songs from legends including Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Hank Williams, and more. Contributors include Braxton Keith, Hudson Westbrook, The Creekers, Austin Snell, Jake Worthington, Ashley Cooke, Lanie Gardner, Vincent Mason, and Shelby Stone.

"I chose these young artists for this project because they're some of my favorite up-and-coming artists in all of country music, and I think everyone should listen to 'em," says Adcock. "Some of them have already made a good way in the business, and then some of them that maybe y'all have never heard of."

"There's a bunch of people that these songs mean the world to them," he continues. "They grew up listening to these songs, hearing their parents or grandparents play them. I think it is important in country music to remember the people who paved the way for us. This is Country Never Dies."

Standout moments include Lanie Gardner's rendition of "Wayfaring Stranger" and The Creekers' take on Keith Whitley's "Kentucky Bluebird." The album closes with Adcock performing Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried."

Adcock arrives at the project with considerable momentum. Own Worst Enemy debuted as the No. 1 new country album on the Billboard 200 Country Chart with more than 25 million first-week U.S. streams, earning multiple gold certifications, a platinum certification for "A Cigarette," and a New Artist of the Year nomination at the 60th ACM Awards.