Riley Green Hit by a Phone Thrown At Melbourne Show

Riley Green is the latest in a long list of artists who got hit by an object thrown by a concertgoer while on stage. While performing at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, the “POS Like Me” singer was hit with a cell phone on the side of his head that left him bleeding.

Riley Green Left Bleeding by a Flying Phone

Videos of Green being hit by a cell phone thrown by an audience member have gone viral on social media. The incident left the country crooner with an injury on the side of his head. Green momentarily stopped the show and asked for the house lights to be turned on. Other fans and concertgoers started booing the individual. The country crooner shouted from the stage. “This one right here? Get his fat a** out of here. Go on,” as security escorted the perpetrator out of the venue.

He addressed the crowd and thanked them for coming, despite the brief pause in the show. “I’d like to take a moment while I’ve got everybody’s attention to thank each and every one of you for coming out tonight.” He paused again when he noticed he was bleeding and joked, “Hang on, am I bleeding? Y’all see how tough I am? Thank God he didn’t have an iPhone 12, that would have really hurt.”

Stitched Up

After the show, Green updated fans that he needed five stitches in his ear. On his Instagram stories, he posted a close-up of his ear and wrote, “5 stitches later… sewed up.” He also shared an image of a man using a phone belt holder and wrote, “Passin these out at the door tonight.”