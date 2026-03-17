This Day in Country History: March 17

March 17 has seen big hits and grand performances in country music history. From tribute shows to canceled festivals, this was an important day for the industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Legends and upcoming artists performed and released debut albums on March 17:

2012: Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood performed at the C2C: Country to Country music festival at the O2 Arena in London, England. This was the first country music festival held in this area, and additional performers included Darius Rucker, LeAnn Rimes, Vince Gill, and Little Big Town.

Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood performed at the C2C: Country to Country music festival at the O2 Arena in London, England. This was the first country music festival held in this area, and additional performers included Darius Rucker, LeAnn Rimes, Vince Gill, and Little Big Town. 2017: Superstar Garth Brooks had a sensational entrance to the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas. After his grand entrance, Brooks sat down as a keynote speaker for interviews and conversations about his life and career.

Superstar Garth Brooks had a sensational entrance to the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas. After his grand entrance, Brooks sat down as a keynote speaker for interviews and conversations about his life and career. 2017: The "Somewhere on a Beach" singer Michael Tyler made his Grand Ole Opry Debut. In addition, this date was the release of Tyler's debut album, 317, which pays homage to the number of miles from his hometown of Thayer, Missouri, to his new home in Nashville.

The "Somewhere on a Beach" singer Michael Tyler made his Grand Ole Opry Debut. In addition, this date was the release of Tyler's debut album, 317, which pays homage to the number of miles from his hometown of Thayer, Missouri, to his new home in Nashville. 2018: During his ground-breaking Country Music Freaks Tour, Blake Shelton performed at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Other country artists, including Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Trace Adkins, also appeared.

During his ground-breaking Country Music Freaks Tour, Blake Shelton performed at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Other country artists, including Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Trace Adkins, also appeared. 2023: Bailey Zimmerman released his full-length debut album Religious. His song "Fall in Love" became a hit sensation, and in 2023, he won New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Cultural Milestones

On March 17, major country stars played a tribute show, and Keith Urban played during his Las Vegas residency:

2017: The CBS network aired the special, A GRAMMY Salute to the Sounds of Change. This special paid tribute to artists across musical genres who support social justice, equality, and change. Performers included LeAnn Rimes, Brad Paisley, Leon Bridges, and Eric Church.

The CBS network aired the special, A GRAMMY Salute to the Sounds of Change. This special paid tribute to artists across musical genres who support social justice, equality, and change. Performers included LeAnn Rimes, Brad Paisley, Leon Bridges, and Eric Church. 2019: The new GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California, closed the Diamond In A Rhinestone World: The Costumes Of Dolly Parton. This exhibit showcased various outfits and costumes she wore throughout her career.

The new GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California, closed the Diamond In A Rhinestone World: The Costumes Of Dolly Parton. This exhibit showcased various outfits and costumes she wore throughout her career. 2023: Randy Travis, Joe Nichols, Aaron Lewis, Charlie Starr, and Dillon Carmichael performed at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for the Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones tribute show. Country legend George Jones died in 2013.

Randy Travis, Joe Nichols, Aaron Lewis, Charlie Starr, and Dillon Carmichael performed at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for the Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones tribute show. Country legend George Jones died in 2013. 2023: Keith Urban performed as part of his electrifying Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater. He sang and played his electric guitar with renditions of hit songs such as "Somebody Like You," "Somewhere in My Car," and "Blue Ain't Your Color."

Keith Urban performed as part of his electrifying Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater. He sang and played his electric guitar with renditions of hit songs such as "Somebody Like You," "Somewhere in My Car," and "Blue Ain't Your Color." 2023: Kane Brown took his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. This rising country star has massive social media influence, with over 6 million Facebook followers and more than 3 million Instagram followers.

Notable Recordings and Performances

We nod our heads to the following performances:

2011: Kenny Chesney performed at the Cruzan Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida. Uncle Cracker and Billy Currington opened the show.

Kenny Chesney performed at the Cruzan Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida. Uncle Cracker and Billy Currington opened the show. 2012: Kenny Chesney's song "Reality" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Kenny Chesney's song "Reality" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. 2018: During the Breakers Tour, Little Big Town played at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Special guests Kasey Musgrave and Midland joined the band for this show.

During the Breakers Tour, Little Big Town played at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Special guests Kasey Musgrave and Midland joined the band for this show. 2020: Kane Brown's "Homesick" received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Kane Brown's "Homesick" received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). 2024: As part of her Devil I Know tour, singer/songwriter Ashley McBryde performed at The Magnolia in El Cajon, California, treating the crowd to an intimate night of her country music.

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 17 saw its share of hardships:

1996: Singer/songwriter Terry Stafford died from liver problems at the age of 54. He is best known for singing "Suspicion," initially recorded by Elvis Presley, and for writing "Amarillo By Morning," made famous by George Strait in 1974.

Singer/songwriter Terry Stafford died from liver problems at the age of 54. He is best known for singing "Suspicion," initially recorded by Elvis Presley, and for writing "Amarillo By Morning," made famous by George Strait in 1974. 2020: Adam Chance from the country music a cappela group Home Free made an interesting marriage proposal to his girlfriend, Samantha "Sami" Matarante. Chance and Home Free made a music video showing him proposing to Sami at their home.

Adam Chance from the country music a cappela group Home Free made an interesting marriage proposal to his girlfriend, Samantha "Sami" Matarante. Chance and Home Free made a music video showing him proposing to Sami at their home. 2020: Many musicians could not perform live with venues closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, country singer Luke Combs streamed a 10-minute concert from his garage, showing his commitment to his fans and music, even during challenging times.

Many musicians could not perform live with venues closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, country singer Luke Combs streamed a 10-minute concert from his garage, showing his commitment to his fans and music, even during challenging times. 2020: Due to COVID restrictions, the Country Music Association announced the cancellation of its massive music festival held in Nashville, Louisiana. This event, one of the biggest country music festivals in the world, has been running for over 50 years, and this was the first time they had to cancel.