Locash Launches Music City Power Company for Nashville Artist Development and Marketing Hub

LOCASH has partnered with manager Skip Bishop and Calgary-based entrepreneur Shane Harluk to launch Music City Power Company, a Nashville-based artist development and music marketing hub. The new venture will provide A&R, creative direction, distribution, marketing, and radio services to clients, with Harluk leading Canadian operations.

Music City Power Company emerges as a natural extension of Galaxy Label Group, which Preston Brust and Chris Lucas officially founded in 2024. Bishop has managed LOCASH since 2023, while Harluk brings a longstanding relationship with the duo. Together, the team is positioned to deliver bespoke campaigns and a unified development strategy built on the leadership's combined experience and industry networks.

"At Galaxy, we are deeply familiar with the tools, team, energy, and leadership needed to break through and win," says Bishop. "The Music City Power Company has assembled the best of the best and will offer a level of modern, focused expertise and passion that independent artists need right now."

Bishop's background includes serving as senior vice president of promotion at Sony Music Nashville and holding executive posts at RCA Records in New York and MCA Records in Los Angeles. He also ran his own music marketing and promotion firm, Bishop Bait and Tackle. The launch builds on momentum from Galaxy Label Group's Bet The Farm, the LOCASH album featuring "Hometown Home," a multi-week No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.