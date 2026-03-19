Ella Langley to Drop Another Single Friday

If you follow Ella Langley on social media, you might have noticed she’s been in a generous mood lately with her fans, dropping single after single before the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Dandelion.

Tuesday, the chart-topping singer-songwriter revealed the release date for her previously teased track, “Loving Life Again,” and it’s coming sooner than you think.

Ella Langley to Drop 'Loving Life Again' Friday

In an Instagram post, Langley, who was looking ethereal in white while sitting down in front of a grand piano, teased the song. She captioned the post with, “’Loving Life Again’ is yours on Friday. This song means so much to me, and I knew that it had to be the last single before Dandelion is out.”

What is 'Loving Life Again' About?

Written during her downtime when she needed to take a break for her physical and mental health, the track follows Langley as she sings about having memories to be thankful for, finding peace, and loving life again.

The first verse goes, “Seasons come alive, seasons go I guess / Ain't they just like me making all this mess of my head again / I've got memories I'd like to thank God / When this big old world gets a bit too much.”

The chorus sang of hope with Langley singing, “And just like that, I'm back to lovin' life again / Dreaming dreams about back home, riding on the wind / When I close my eyes, I find some peace in the back of my mind / In between the pines whеre I'm jumping on that quarter horse / And thеn just like that, I’m back to lovin' life again.”