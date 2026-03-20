Bailey Zimmerman and Brandon Lake Release Live Version of ‘Just Believe’ After Fan Response

Multi-platinum country artist Bailey Zimmerman and six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Brandon Lake have released a fan-demanded live version and performance video of their collaboration "Just Believe." The video captures the pair's surprise live debut of the track during Lake's show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on March 8, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The live recording and accompanying video follow the studio version of "Just Believe," released March 13 via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. The response to the track was immediate and overwhelming. "SPEECHLESS… thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening to 'Just Believe' over and over," Zimmerman wrote on social media. "I did not expect y'all to blow this song up like you have."

The release comes as Zimmerman headlines his first-ever arena run, the Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, promoted by Live Nation and spanning more than 30 venues across the U.S. and Canada. U.S. dates feature support from rising acts Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten. Zimmerman resumes the tour on March 27 at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Alabama.

A European leg follows, kicking off Aug. 27 in Glasgow with stops in Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Stockholm, and Oslo, with support from Chandler Walters.