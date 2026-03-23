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92.5 XTU Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort!

You could win an incredible 4-night trip for two to Universal Orlando Resort with flights provided by VISIT FLORIDA.

Donnie Black
Universal (1)

Get ready for the excitement at four amazing theme parks that’ll change the way you
vacation forever. Laugh like never before. Scream like never before. Explore worlds
you’ve never seen before. Plus, find a landing zone for relaxation and recharge between the fun when you stay at Universal Terra Luna Resort. It’s all at Universal Orlando Resort.

Here's the deal... We are playing XTU's Word Scramble. 

Starting Monday, March 30th...Listen to The Andie Summers Show at 7am for the 1st letter in XTU's Word Scramble.  Razz has your next letter at 11am. Razz will have the 3rd letter at 1pm. Nicole will give you the 4th letter at 3pm  Then, Nicole will give you the final letter at 5pm.  The correct word in XTU's Word Scramble will give you a chance to win an incredible 4-night trip for two to Universal Orlando Resort with flights provided by VISIT FLORIDA.

You could win a 4-night trip for 2 people, including:

  • Round trip airfare to Orlando, Florida provided by VISIT FLORIDA
  • Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando
  • Accommodations at Universal Terra Luna Resort
  • Admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Epic Universe and Universal Volcano Bay water theme park*

*Universal Volcano Bay may be closed on select dates. Additionally, Universal Volcano Bay will be closed for maintenance beginning October 26, 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before March 24, 2027.  See park hours for details.

HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling.

© Nintendo. Nintendo trademarks are properties of Nintendo. Jurassic Park and Jurassic World TM & © 2026 Universal Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. DreamWorks Dragons © 2026 DreamWorks Animation LLC. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

Contest Rules

Universal Studios
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
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