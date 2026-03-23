92.5 XTU Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort!

Get ready for the excitement at four amazing theme parks that’ll change the way you

vacation forever. Laugh like never before. Scream like never before. Explore worlds

you’ve never seen before. Plus, find a landing zone for relaxation and recharge between the fun when you stay at Universal Terra Luna Resort. It’s all at Universal Orlando Resort.

Here's the deal... We are playing XTU's Word Scramble.

Starting Monday, March 30th...Listen to The Andie Summers Show at 7am for the 1st letter in XTU's Word Scramble. Razz has your next letter at 11am. Razz will have the 3rd letter at 1pm. Nicole will give you the 4th letter at 3pm Then, Nicole will give you the final letter at 5pm. The correct word in XTU's Word Scramble will give you a chance to win an incredible 4-night trip for two to Universal Orlando Resort with flights provided by VISIT FLORIDA.

You could win a 4-night trip for 2 people, including:

Round trip airfare to Orlando, Florida provided by VISIT FLORIDA

Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando

Accommodations at Universal Terra Luna Resort

Admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Epic Universe and Universal Volcano Bay water theme park*

*Universal Volcano Bay may be closed on select dates. Additionally, Universal Volcano Bay will be closed for maintenance beginning October 26, 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before March 24, 2027. See park hours for details.

HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling.