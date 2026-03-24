This Day in Country History: March 24

Charity events with country music stars rising to the occasion to help others in need happened on March 24. On this day, milestone hits were released, artists faced challenges due to COVID-19, and a country music legend was inducted into the Virginia Music Hall of Fame.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Noteworthy releases and milestones on March 24 include:

2017: Singer RaeLynn debuted her album WildHorse. It showcased her contemporary and country music blend with songs such as "Your Heart" and "Praying for Rain."

Singer RaeLynn debuted her album WildHorse. It showcased her contemporary and country music blend with songs such as "Your Heart" and "Praying for Rain." 2018: Country music legend Jimmy Fortune was inducted into the Virginia Music Hall of Fame. Fortune sang with the Statler Brothers for years before he became a solo artist. His catchy songs included "Flowers on the Wall" and "Too Much on My Heart."

Country music legend Jimmy Fortune was inducted into the Virginia Music Hall of Fame. Fortune sang with the Statler Brothers for years before he became a solo artist. His catchy songs included "Flowers on the Wall" and "Too Much on My Heart." 2023: Fan favorite Blake Shelton brought his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean were his openers.

Fan favorite Blake Shelton brought his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean were his openers. 2026: The "Buy Dirt" singer Jordan Davis played at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. This was part of his worldwide Ain't Enough Road Tour. Vincent Mason, Rachael Fahim, and Tucker Wetmore were openers for the Australia and New Zealand leg of this tour.

Cultural Milestones

Country music stars have influenced the culture, including:

2012: Country music greats Rascal Flatts joined Reba McEntire at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, for Celebrity Fight Night. The event raised money for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and other charities. Musical guests included pop star Miley Cyrus and Lionel Richie.

Country music greats Rascal Flatts joined Reba McEntire at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, for Celebrity Fight Night. The event raised money for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and other charities. Musical guests included pop star Miley Cyrus and Lionel Richie. 2012: Country music star Martina McBride and Sam's Club associates teamed up to help raise awareness for hunger relief through the Feeding America campaign. McBride and other volunteers helped load pallets of food to donate to the St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix, Arizona.

Country music star Martina McBride and Sam's Club associates teamed up to help raise awareness for hunger relief through the Feeding America campaign. McBride and other volunteers helped load pallets of food to donate to the St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix, Arizona. 2012: Carol Lee Cooper, vocalist for the Grand Ole Opry band, performed for her final night at this venue. Grand Ole Opry management presented Cooper with a framed print that recognized her time with the Opry.

Carol Lee Cooper, vocalist for the Grand Ole Opry band, performed for her final night at this venue. Grand Ole Opry management presented Cooper with a framed print that recognized her time with the Opry. 2021: Connie Smith's "Once a Day" was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. This song, written by Bill Anderson, became Connie Smith's biggest hit and the song that helped define her musical career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The following achievements and performances were particularly remarkable:

Industry Changes and Challenges

Marriages and COVID-19 brought changes and challenges to the country music industry:

1984: The late country singer Toby Keith married his sweetheart, Tricia Lucas. Tricia was instrumental in Keith's career, overseeing his business affairs and ventures related to their entertainment company, Show Dog Nashville.

The late country singer Toby Keith married his sweetheart, Tricia Lucas. Tricia was instrumental in Keith's career, overseeing his business affairs and ventures related to their entertainment company, Show Dog Nashville. 2008: Darryl Worley and his wife Kimberley welcomed a baby girl, Savannah Gail. Worley stated that the new baby was a blessing in their lives.

Darryl Worley and his wife Kimberley welcomed a baby girl, Savannah Gail. Worley stated that the new baby was a blessing in their lives. 2018: The "My Church" singer Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd were married at the Cordelle in Nashville. The couple met in 2013 when they co-wrote the song "Last Turn Home" for Tim McGraw, and they were engaged in 2017.

The "My Church" singer Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd were married at the Cordelle in Nashville. The couple met in 2013 when they co-wrote the song "Last Turn Home" for Tim McGraw, and they were engaged in 2017. 2020: Due to COVID restrictions, Garth Brooks announced he would be rescheduling his upcoming concerts at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Many artists across all genres had to postpone and cancel tours as the global pandemic raged.